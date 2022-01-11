LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Derek Carr could not wipe the smile off his face after the Raiders beat the Chargers in overtime Sunday night to clinch a post season berth.
The Raiders had only been to the playoffs one time in his NFL career but Carr missed the game after breaking his fibula in the second to last game. Now he's finally getting a chance to take the field in a post season game.
"For me it’s an exciting time," Carr said. "It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was drafted, it’s all I’ve wanted to do is get to the playoffs and try to win a championship. I’ve worked my tail off and prayed that I would experience this one day and I get to. It’s cool. My goal wasn’t just to make the playoffs. It was a part of it but you always have bigger goals and bigger dreams and you’re always trying to achieve more. For me it’s exciting but I’m still trying to keep that laser focus on the job at hand."
The job at hand is beating the Bengals in Cincinnati and Carr feels the offense is better suited to win a playoff game now than they were in week one of the season.
"We’re a better team today than we were at the beginning of the year," Carr said. "I remember sitting here and saying, do we have to throw for 300 yards to win a football game because that’s what the stats were telling us. Now we can do that or we can run the ball. We can play action or do a lot of different things. The more multiple you are with your offense the better it is for your team."
The Raiders playoff game in Cincinnati kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.