LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time this training camp, the Raiders were able to put pads on for practice on Tuesday.
The team wore only shoulder pads and helmets, but it allowed them to start hitting which is something the players have been looking forward to.
"You know guys are excited, guys are ready to hit," said linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. "We haven’t had the pads on in months so it’s an excitement thing, guys just out there hitting. It feels faster. It’s just one of those things you circle on the first day of camp. The first day of camp you want to know when you put pads on, so it definitely ups the intensity level. Coaches want to see guys play physical and see what they’ve got, so it definitely raises the bar on days like today."
Head coach Jon Gruden has been happy with the way his team has attacked practice with intensity and purpose.
"We’ve all got to be on the same page," Gruden said. "We’ve got a great group of guys. The energy level is extreme. We’ve got good veteran leadership on this team. I like the culture here better than any team I’ve had in a long time or have been a part of."
Even with the focus on football, there is still the COVID-19 situation lingering in the background. According to Gruden, the Raiders have only four or five players who have not been vaccinated which would put them around 95%, one of the tops in the NFL. But even if vaccinated, a test can come back positive as General Manager Mike Mayock found out this week. He is working from home after a positive test.
"It’s alarming to me because we have the vaccine," Gruden said. "You have the vaccine and you get the COVID so you’ve got a lot of people out there with expert analysis. The reality is you’re never safe from this thing so be careful and God bless Mike. When I talked to him he seemed to be doing pretty good and we sure miss him around here. His enthusiasm and his vibe is contagious in the building."
Kicker Daniel Carlson is the only players currently on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
