LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders went through their final full practice on Friday in preparation for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs come into the game with a 5-4 record, but the Raiders know Kansas City is still an explosive team that can pile up yards and put points on the board in bunches. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly has the respect of the Raiders' defense and lineman Quinton Jefferson.
"I know as a defensive lineman this is one of those games where all of that conditioning comes into affect," Jefferson said. "He’s running around everywhere, he’s dropping back deep in the pocket and we have to go hustle and go hunt, literally go hunt. Run him down, don’t let him set his feet and he’s going to make plays, you’ve got to know that but limit those plays and play like our hair is on fire."
Kansas City ranks 6th in the NFL in passing yards and 7th in overall offense.
This also a rivalry game and a chance for the Raiders to get some separation from the team that has won the AFC West the last five seasons. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia says all of those elements have been discussed leading up to the game.
"The division game is something we always talk about," Bisaccia said. "The best chance to get in the playoffs is to win your division. We’re back playing at home and it’s the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a historic rivalry and we’re all very aware of that. But it’s a game for us where we’re coming off a game that we lost so we’re excited about the opportunity to play football again."
Kickoff is set for 5:20 Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.
