LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After three days off following their Thanksgiving Day win in Dallas, the Raiders were back in the facility on Monday.
Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said that tight end Darren Waller and defensive lineman Carl Nassib, who suffered knee injuries in Dallas, were considered week to week, although that doesn't mean Waller is out for Sunday's home game against the Washington Football Team.
"We’ll see where he is," Bisaccia said. "I know he improved the first day which happens a lot of the time. Now we’re going to wait and see how the rest of the week goes."
The team also place long snapper Trent Sieg on the reserve COVID-19 list for a positive test.
There was good news as Bisaccia said linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski could return to the field this week for the first time since being injured in the Giants game on Nov. 7.
At his Monday news conference, Bisaccia was asked about getting more snaps for backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who scored a touchdown against the Cowboys.
"Without giving too much away, I think he’s hopefully going to be a part of the packages as we go forward," Bisaccia said. "He practices like he’s preparing to play all of the time and the other thing is it’s really hard to take number four from behind the center, especially when he’s playing as well as he played on Thanksgiving Day."
Bisaccia said he doesn't believe giving Mariota more snaps in specialized situations would not cause friction with quarterback Derek Carr.
"I think on the touchdown I think Derek might have been the first or second guy out there to congratulate him," Bisaccia said. "So I think Derek is about the team, Derek is about doing what we can to put ourselves in position to win a game and I think you see it by how he prepares, by the way in which he plays. They certainly have a professional relationship with respect to each other’s job and what they’re trying to do to help us win."
Also on Monday, the NFL suspended Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for two games for throwing a punch at Raiders guard John Simpson after the game on Thanksgiving.
The Raiders will have their first full practice of the week on Wednesday morning ahead of Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium against the Washington Football Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.