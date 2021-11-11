LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders are gearing up for a battle with division rival Kansas City on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.
Coming into this week's games, all four AFC West teams are separated by just a half game. The Raiders know the importance of this one.
"They’re our biggest rival," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. "They have been throughout the Raiders history so we make our players very aware of the rivalry and you throw the record out. Obviously, it has been lopsided for a while and then last year we played a very competitive game and we expect the same this year."
"You want to build a team that owns the AFC West year in and year out," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "Anytime you have a divisional opponent it’s that much more important. We try to treat every game as a championship opportunity. It’s coach talk but you try to keep them in that mindset to avoid the highs and the lows. So this is just another opportunity."
The players know the history and the importance of the rivalry. Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow draws similarities to his college days.
"At Clemson we played Alabama pretty much every year and they were the best," Renfrow said. "I kind of feel that way against the Chiefs a little bit. The conference goes through them, the division goes through them and to get to where we need to get to we’re going to have to go through them and we’re gonna have to play well."
Kickoff on Sunday night is set for 5:20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.