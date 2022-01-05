LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders face the Chargers Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium, and for both teams, the formula to get in the playoffs is simple: win and you're in.
"This will be one of those games that will be remembered forever," defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said. "Sunday night football, both teams: if you when, you’re in. So, everybody’s level of play should step up tremendously on our side of the ball as well as the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully we can get a win out of it."
The Chargers beat the Raiders 28-14 in Week Four at SoFi Stadium. But this time, the game will be held at Allegiant Stadium and quarterback Derek Carr is hoping for a home field advantage.
"What an exciting time for the last game of the season to mean so much for our city and for our organization," Carr said. "To think about where we’ve come from and to see where we are today with a chance against a really good football team, it’s exciting. Hopefully it’s a loud atmosphere. Las Vegas we need you. It’s gonna be an exciting time that’s for sure."
Linebacker K.J. Wright said he hopes with fans bring the intensity and noise.
"These fans know what’s at stake," Wright said. "The whole city is going to be out and people will fly in from all over the place. It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere, a great playoff atmosphere and this is what you live for right here."
The Raiders have essentially been in the playoffs the last three weeks, needing wins to stay alive. Carr says he hopes that gives them an edge heading into Sunday.
"With us being on that playoff mindset for a month now, we realize what’s at stake this week," Carr said. "We’ve realized what’s been at stake the last couple of weeks. It’s exciting but I do have all of the confidence in the world in our team to be ready to play. We’re not going to be too high with the emotions of it. We know what we need to do. We know what got us here to this point."
Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. on Sunday night.
