LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders host the Chicago Bears Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Former Raiders star Khalil Mack will play in front of Raider Nation on U.S. soil for the first time since he was traded. The only other time the teams have met since Mack became a Bear was in London in 2019. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he has remained close with Mack.
"He’s one of my best friends in the whole world," Carr said. "I live him to death. He knows that. It’s no secret. Everyone knows how close we are. That’s not hidden in any way. Not only is he one of the best players living in the world today, he’s one of the best people. When that trade happened it broke my heart."
During his Wednesday media availability, Carr also responded to comments made after Monday's loss by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa who said that Carr shuts down and gets shook when he's pressured or hit.
"I just thought it was unfortunate that he’d even think to say it," Carr said. "Maybe he’s just trying to get under my skin, which he did piss me off. So good job for that. But that’s not a bad thing either."
The Raiders and Chargers meet again in the final regular season game of the year on January 9 at Allegiant Stadium.
As for the loss, the Raiders say they've moved on and our just focused on the Bears.
"We already have it flushed," said Maxx Crosby. "We had a really good practice today. We had a really good workout yesterday. We’re worried about getting to 4-1."
Sunday's game is scheduled to kickoff at 1:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.