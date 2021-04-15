LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders players have decided to not participate in the NFL's voluntary in person off season workout program. The team will instead take part virtually like they did last year.
In a statement released by the NFL Player's Association, the Raiders players said they came together as a group and decided it was in their best interest to not hold official workouts in person.
"Given the data and facts shared by our union about reduced injuries and other health benefits of the virtual off-season last year, players from our team will not participate in a voluntary in-person workout program," the statement read. "We respect those players on our team and across the NFL who have contractual incentives linked to their participation in the program, but we stand in solidarity with our fellow players who are making the best decision on behalf of themselves and their families."
Several other NFL team's players have released similar decisions this week.
The Raiders would not comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.