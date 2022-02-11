LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders players are sharing their eagerness to get started with new head coach Josh McDaniels.
McDaniels has had success and earned a reputation as an offensive guru during his time as an assistant in New England. Now players like wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are hoping that offensive success continues in Las Vegas.
"He’s an unbelievable coach," Renfrow said. "I’m excited to work with him and talk to him. He called me after he got the job and said how excited he was and I feel the same way. What he’s been able to do with slot receivers and receivers in general. Hopefully we can build and take off from where we were last year."
Many Raiders players were public in their support for Rich Bisaccia to get the job on a permanent basis. Bisaccia is now the Special Teams Coordinator with the Green Bay Packers and defensive end Maxx Crosby said the team's affection for Bisaccia will not impact their relationship with McDaniels.
"It’s a crazy business we’re in," Crosby said. "Obviously we’re going to be attached to certain people and there are certain people that are special that you get to meet. Rich, I’ll always love him. Coach McDaniels, this has nothing to do with him. I don’t know him much but we’ve had great conversations and we’re excited. We just want to win football games and that’s all that matters to me."
"Obviously we love Rich and think he did a great job," Renfrow said. "We feel like we’re losing a teammate. We cared a lot about him and are very thankful for him but you can’t hold that against McDaniels. We’re excited. We know he’s a good coach and get the job done and set us up to win and hopefully win a Super Bowl. We’re excited but there’s no turmoil."
Since the Raiders hired a new head coach, they are eligible to begin off-season workouts a little earlier. The day that McDaniels can put his team through a workout is April 4.
