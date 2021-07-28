LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders opened their training camp Wednesday morning at the team's training facility in Henderson.
It was a high spirited practice without pads at the silver and black start their push to open the 2021 season.
Quarterback Derek Carr held a lot of unofficial off season workouts with his teammates at a park in Southern Highlands and said it will help the team to hit the ground running. Carr added that since most of his receivers have already been with the team, it should benefit the offense to make adjustments within games.
"It helps the relationship part going forward that you’ve played with these guys," Carr said. "So when I say, hey, remember such and such play in Denver, third down of the game I need you to run it like this. They have recall of that. Where as with a whole bunch of new guys it makes it harder because you don’t have that."
On the defensive side of the ball, Maxx Crosby is looking to take on more of a leadership role.
"I’m going into year three," Crosby said. "For me personally, I’m sick of waiting. I just want to be the full version of Maxx Crosby that I envision myself being. So just being a leader I think that’s a role that I feel natural at. I feel I could be a positive influence."
The Raiders will hold morning practices to avoid the extreme heat. The first preseason game is scheduled for August 14 against Seattle at Allegiant Stadium.
