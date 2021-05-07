LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders opened their first rookie minicamp this weekend in Henderson, though were just limited to 20 players. Closed to the media, only undrafted free agents and players trying out are in attendance.
The 2021 Raiders draft class is expected in town next weekend.
The team also announced on Friday the signing of 10 undrafted free agents:
TE Matt Bushman: Played three years at BYU, totaling 125 receptions for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns. Did not play in 2020 after suffering an Achilles injury during fall camp. Named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation's top collegiate tight end.
CB Shaun Crawford: Played four years at Notre Dame, was a team captain in 2020, played 38 career games, starting in 21 of them. Recorded 121 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries. Named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.
RB Garrett Groshek: Played four years at Wisconsin, had just two starts in 47 games played. Ran for 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns, and also added 79 catches for 611 yards and a TD. He was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a two-time team captain.
T Devery Hamilton: Played one year at Duke after spending four years at Stanford. Had 21 starts in 38 career games and was a three time academic all-conference selection, earning Academic All-Pac-12 honors twice.
CB TJ Morrison: Played four years at Stoney Brook, appearing in 40 games with 27 starts. Recorded 109 tackles, two interceptions in his career and was a second-team preseason All-CAA selection by Phil Steele Publications. Morrison was a nominee for the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy.
RB Trey Ragas: Played four years at Louisiana rushing for 3,572 career yards, scoring 38 touchdowns. His rushing total ranks third in program history and his TD's sixth. Ragas was a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference performer, earning second-team honors his senior season.
LB Max Richardson: Played five years at Boston College, appearing in 50 career games, totaling 316 tackles, 32.5 tackles for a loss, and 10 sacks. His senior season he ranked 11thin the nation with 99 tackles, notching double-digit tackles in five ACC games.
DT Darius Stills: Played four years at West Virginia starting 21 games and posting 85 career tackles, 11.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Still was a consensus All-American, earning first-team honors from Associated Press, Sporting News, ESPN, Bleacher Report, and USA Today. Named Bi 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and first-team Big 12.
WR Dillon Stoner: Played five years at Oklahoma St., appearing 52 games, starting in 35 of them. He caught 191 passes for 1,378 yards and 17 touchdowns. A four-time first team Academic All-Big 12 selection and a two-time team captain. He was he first play in to lead the Cowboys in punt return yards in four different seasons and finished his career ranked No. 6 in school history in receptions, No. 9 in receiving yards, and No. 10 in receiving touchdowns. An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by coaches as both a wide receiver and punt returner.
WR DJ Turner: Played one season at Pittsburgh as a graduate student after spending four years at Maryland. He totaled 68 career receptions for 928 yards and four touchdowns. Turner earned first-team All-ACC honors as a return specialist.
