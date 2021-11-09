LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Nov. 14. The Raiders are offering two alternate screening locations before game time.
In August, the team announced that fans attending home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry via the CLEAR Health Pass app.
The two alternate screening locations will be offered in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side. They will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Alternate screening is for fans who are unable to upload their vaccination information into the CLEAR Health Pass app. Those circumstance include:
- If a fan is partially vaccinated as of Oct. 31
- If a fan has a vaccine that isn’t supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app
- If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass
This is the fifth Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization’s announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees.
