LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and the team is offering alternate screening for fans ahead of the game.
Alternate screening is for fans who are unable to upload their vaccination information into the CLEAR Health Pass app. Those circumstance include:
- Fans who are partially vaccinated as of Oct. 10
- Fans that have vaccine that isn't Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
- Fans with digital vaccine card/photo of a vaccine card unable to be uploaded to CLEAR app
- Fans bringing 12-13-year-old guests unable to be added to CLEAR app
Alternate screenings and vaccination services will be held in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Additionally, two screening tents will be open on game day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who need to complete alternate screening or receive vaccination are urged the tents prior to game time to avoid lines.
This is the fourth Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of the vaccine requirements for fans.
