LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders will have alternate screening and vaccination services available on Saturday and Sunday to help fans get into Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears more easily and efficiently.
Fans attending Raiders home games are required to be vaccinated. They can download the CLEAR app to verify their vaccination status and avoid the alternate screening.
Fans who are unable to use the CLEAR app must go through the alternate screening. If they are looking to avoid longer lines entering the game on Sunday are encouraged to come on Saturday between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and on gameday from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in a tent that will be located in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders President Dan Ventrelle told FOX5 the team wants fans to have a smooth experience getting into the stadium to enjoy everything a Raiders game has to offer.
"We’ve tried to work hard to create a game day experience that everybody can enjoy and that doesn’t just start at kickoff," Ventrelle said. "We’ve tried to create unique and special opportunities for pregame entertainment and we have that planned this week as well and we don’t want anybody to miss it. So taking advantage of those early screening opportunities or downloading the Clear App and making sure you pull it up as you go to the gate will allow you to be able to get into the stadium and taking advantage of being in your seat and enjoying all of the pregame festivities, the house band, the national anthem and everything we have planned early in the game."
Ticket holders who are not vaccinated can still get in with at least the first shot. Those fans would still be required to wear a mask. Fully vaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask.
"We’ve had a great response to the on sight vaccinations," Ventrelle said. "We’ve given over 600 vaccinations on site between the two games and so realizing the popularity of that offering, we expanded it to be available on Saturday. So it will be available on Saturday from 9-5, the entire time that the alternate screening is open and on Sunday beginning at 9am until 2:00, well into the game."
Kickoff for the Raiders game Sunday against the Bears is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
