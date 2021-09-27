LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders are turning heads around the league with their first 3-0 start since 2002.
They are the first team in NFL history to beat three teams that had 10 or more wins last season. But Jon Gruden said the road ahead will continue to get tougher, beginning with Monday night's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
"It’s fun to win," Gruden said. "You also have to be realistic when you look at your schedule, what you have coming up. It doesn’t get much easier. The Chargers just went to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs in impressive fashion. So every week is a grind."
Gruden said injured running back Josh Jacobs is expected to practice this week but wouldn't make any predictions as to whether Jacobs could possibly play against the Chargers.
The run game did improve in the win against Miami, especially in the second half. Gruden said the play in the trenches has to become consistent.
"We need to put a complete performance together," Gruden said. "That’s what we need to do. We’ve had spurts where we’ve been pretty dog gone good and there’ve been spurts where we need to be better. But it’s a young group that is playing some formidable defenses, some good players and a lot of looks and I think we’re getting better which is encouraging."
The Raiders will look to improve to 4-0 with their first AFC West division game Monday night against the Chargers.
