LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Raiders this week, went through his first practice as a member of the team.
Jackson will wear number one and said his first ever NFL game was a Raiders game against the Chiefs when he was seven years old. While attending the University of California, Berkeley, Jackson kept a close eye on the Raiders in Oakland and was intrigued by how much the players loved being a part of the organization.
"All those guys that played for the black and silver, there was something about it that was special and they all had a pride that I played for the Raiders," Jackson said. "For it to finally come full circle and for me to finally say that I put it on, I’ve got a lot envisioned for it and I’m looking forward to the first game on Sunday."
Jackson said he's working hard to get up to speed with the offensive playbook and that he'll be ready to go for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
"They’ll have a package for me, certain plays I’ll be able to get in there and just play fast," Jackson said. "Derek Carr and the other guys are all helping me. It’s been a smooth process."
Carr said he is excited to have a new speedy target for downfield.
"When you can add a talent like that. I think we’re in the business of adding good football players," Carr said. "It’s gonna be hard to not get along with that guy, especially the way he can run. It was nice to see that number one jersey fly down the field."
The Raiders are 5-3 and play a key divisional game against rival Kansas City on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.
