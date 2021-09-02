LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders placed four players on the reserve/injured list on Thursday.
Linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Javin White along with running back Jalen Richard and defensive back Keisean Nixon will have to miss at least three weeks but some injuries might require a longer recovery.
With roster spots opened, the team has re-signed tight end Derek Carrier and defensive back Dallin Leavitt. The Raiders also signed free agent offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.
Although the team has not officially announced it yet, multiple reports say the Raiders are signing veteran linebacker K.J. Wright to a one year contract.
Wright has been a long time standout with the Seattle Seahawks and has previously played under Raiders' defensive coordinator Gus Bradley when Bradley was the architect of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense.
Head coach Jon Gruden said he is optimistic about the Raiders this season but stopped short of making any predictions.
"I feel pretty good," Gruden said. "We obviously have a long way to go and a lot to prove. A lot of players didn’t play much at all in the preseason. But we practiced hard, we practiced smart. We had a lot of reps. So I do like the nucleus of our team. We’ve got a lot of guys that like football, that are talented and young, and we’ve got some good veteran leadership. But we’ve got a lot to prove."
The Raiders open the season on Monday Night Football on September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
