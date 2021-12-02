LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders are hoping and expecting the win in Dallas on Thanksgiving will carry over to this Sunday's home game against Washington.
Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley said the Cowboy's win started with the preparation in the days leading up to kickoff and he's seeing the same things this week.
"Their spirit has been really good," Bradley said. "I thought last week during the walk through, that’s a challenging week, but their attention to detail was really on it and you sensed that from them. I think that’s carried over to this week."
After snapping a three game losing streak, the Raiders are back in the playoff hunt. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said the key to long term success is sticking to the plan.
"The players believe in the system," Olson said. "They believe in the staff that we’ll get things turned around and they believe in the process. That’s important to stick to the process and making sure they understand that it’s about the process during the week and the results will come if we get the process right."
Washington comes into this game one of the hottest teams in football and if the season ended today, would be in the playoffs. Their play in the last month certainly has the Raiders attention.
"I give them credit," Bradley said. "They went through some adversity right away and they just stayed the course and they had some injuries but you can see that they’re just getting better and better each week. That’s really the key for all teams this time of year."
Kickoff on Sunday afternoon is set for 1:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium. In Las Vegas, fans can watch the game on FOX5.
