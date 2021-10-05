LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A slow start under the bright lights of Monday night was just part of the reason the Las Vegas Raiders lost their first road game of the season.
The Chargers handed their AFC West rivals a 28-14 loss at SoFi Stadium.
"We all need a taste of that medicine even though we don’t like the taste," explained Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. "You got to get back to work, you got to get back on the horse. That horse will throw you off once in awhile and if you know anything about [Joey] Bosa and some of these guys in this league, they are pretty good at throwing you off your horse. So, you got to be mentally tough and keep fighting.”
The Raiders had zero yards of offense after the first quarter and managed just one first down in the first half, punting on five of their first six drives, with the other being a turnover on downs.
However, the silver and black came to life in the third, down 21-0, scored 14 unanswered with a chance to tie the game late in the fourth.
"I did like the response, anytime you make a 21-0 game, 21-14, and you have the ball in the fourth quarter going in, there is some good things that we did in that third quarter and early in the fourth. But like I said last night, when you get knocked down three times in the first round, it’s hard to win the fight.”
Adding insult to injury, the Raiders secondary took a hit seeing Trayvon Mullen (foot), Damon Arnette (groin), and Nate Hobbs (concussion) all unable to finish the game.
"There is concern and I don’t want to break any bad news today, but certainly there is concern and once we know something I’m sure you’ll find out asap.”
"We got beat by a good football team, a very good football team, and they are going to prove that this year. But we just got to get back on the horse and get ready for the Bears because they are coming off a big win and they need this just like we do.”
