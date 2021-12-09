LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders travel to Kansas City for a game on Sunday that will be their second meeting with the Chiefs in less than a month.
In the first meeting on November 14 at Allegiant Stadium, the Chiefs manhandled the Raiders 41-14.
Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said he thought his defense was a step slow in the first meeting.
"They’ve got quite a bit of speed on the field at all times," Bradley said. "I didn’t think we played real fast reaction wise the first time. I think there are some things we’ve got to improve on and just having some more awareness and execution. I thought there were times we executed well, but against this team you’ve got to execute all the time."
The Raiders have lost four of their last five games but are still in the playoff picture in the AFC. Linebacker K.J. Wright said the team needs to come out with a sense of urgency.
"We can make it happen this last stretch," Wright said. "But it’s all about our mindset, it’s all about our energy as we go into the day, focus on our details, focus on our execution and not letting our record define how we go and prepare. We can go any way we want to. That’s the beauty of this. I believe the message that was spread amongst the guys was that we can do this. I believe we’ve got a chance to get it done."
Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
