LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders began week two of training camp on Monday and the offense is focused on improving the red zone offense.
Last season the Raiders scored touchdowns in the red zone only 54% of the time which was 23rd in the NFL.
Head Coach Jon Gruden says success inside the 20 yard line begins with the running game.
"We’ve got to run the ball better in the red zone," Gruden said. "Our running game is horrific in the red zone. It wasn’t good. Maybe we ran it too much but it starts right there. We’ve got to run the ball better in the red zone."
Offensive guard Richie Incognito acknowledge a better job has to be done but said he'd like to see more creativity.
"We struggled last year and it was tough," Incognito said. "We like to think we’re big strong beasts and we run a small package of plays, everybody knows what we’re going to run and we’re just going to jam it down their throat. We still have that mentality but I think we have to get a little smarter. Mix it up a little bit more, get in the end zone, not just bang our heads against the wall."
Running back Josh Jacobs says success in the red zone has to not only come with physical play, but with the right mindset.
"From a standpoint in the red zone it’s really just a mentality we have and it really shows what type of identity and team we’re going to have," Jacobs said. "In the red zone, when things get tough, just focusing on doing your job and obviously finishing drives because there’s a lot of times we drove down and didn’t finish how we wanted to."
On Monday, running back Jalen Richard returned to the field after a stint on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.
The Raiders will put pads on for the first time this training camp on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.