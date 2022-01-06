LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The season comes down to one game. For the Raiders and the Chargers, a win on Sunday night punches a ticket to the post season.
"It’s almost like we’ve had a 16 game season and this is the first round of the playoffs," Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "It’s almost that mentality. To be in this position to where we have an opportunity like we have presented to ourselves, we just don’t want to miss it. We don’t want to miss any part of it and the players are excited and the coaches are excited to compete against a really good team."
The players say it's important to try and slow things down and make sure the mental part of the game is sharp.
"It’s going to be a one play at a time mentality from start to finish," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "Everything matters. We’ve got to play clean, good football. Everyone is going to be out there, it’s going to be a blackout in Vegas and is going to be so much fun. We’re looking forward to it but we don’t want to overthink it or be superman out there, just do our job and focus on what we have to get done."
The Raiders have essentially been in playoff games the last three weeks, needing wins to keep their post season hopes alive. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said that's made for a focused preparation so far this week.
"We knew our backs were against the wall the last three weeks but we’ve got a very resilient group, a strong group of players that care for one another and pull for each other," Olson said. "It’s great to be in this position and certainly we play every game to win, that’s why you prepare and why you practice."
Kickoff between the Chargers and Raiders is set for 5:20 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.
