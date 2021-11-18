LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After the Raiders 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, there was no finger pointing but more of an attitude that self-imposed mistakes had to be cleaned up.
Pre-snap penalties, missed tackles, lost turnover opportunities and missed assignments all added up to a blowout loss. But the team is hoping the step backwards is followed by two steps forward this week.
"You’ve got to get better every game," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "People talk about that mindset. Well, we didn’t get better that game. That is not what get better looks like in our minds. The players understand that and they hold it to a higher standard as well as the coaches. I think it’s, you know what, let’s get it right. More of that mentality."
Bradley said while the Chiefs' game was not progress and the game film served as a reminder.
"We know what the standard can look like and we know what it shouldn’t look like," Bradley said. "For some reason, we didn’t play up to our capabilities whether it was tackling, we had more missed tackles in that game than we’ve had combined and we’ve been trending upward as far as a team that’s tackling pretty well. We just did some things that were uncharacteristic in terms of communication, tackling so that’s what we’ve got to get corrected this week."
It wasn't just the defense. The offense struggled out of the gate and spent the rest of the game trying to get out of a hole. Running back Josh Jacobs said it comes down to discipline.
"It’s very easily fixable things but to making the same type of mistakes this late in the season is kind of frustrating," Jacobs said.
The Raiders host the Bengals Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.