LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders continue to practice for Sunday's game at the New York Giants still dealing with the lingering emotions of the deadly crash that killed Tina Tintor and led to the arrest of Henry Ruggs.
After Thursday's practice, no players were made available to talk, only offensive coordinator Greg Olson and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
"The entire Raiders organization’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tina Tintor, " Olson said. "We are deeply saddened and it’s affected a number of people. A life has been taken and we can’t get it back."
Bradley said he feels the team has done a good job this week of dealing with everything.
"Players are really, really resilient," Bradley said. "That’s what I’ve learned. This situation is no different. They each have their own way of handling it. Some will come in and talk to their position coaches and coaches and their teammates. They go through that period of time. I think it’s just how quick, how long is that period of going through all of those periods of emotions. It’s a situation where I look at our team and I go, whoa, we’ve got some work to do to help pull everybody out of this. I think they’re helping each other do that and I think that showed up today in practice."
After practice Friday morning, the Raiders will fly to New Jersey where they'll take on the Giants Sunday.
