LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders are looking to move to 5-2 this Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.
Coming off an emotional win in Denver that saw the team play their most complete game of the season, the Raiders are still looking to fine tune some things, mainly the communication on the sidelines after the coaching change.
"There were still times where we did not communicate like we need to," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "That was one of our issues is that in critical times making the right communication. We had a couple of situations in the game where we didn’t get it. That’s what we’re harping on this week because Philadelphia does operate in tempo. They’ll kick it in at any time and it just speeds everything up."
The defense is gearing up to face another dual threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts. After playing against QB's with a similar style in games against Baltimore, Miami and Chicago, there's a familiarity with the plan of attack. But Bradley said Hurts and the Eagles bring a different element than the others.
"The ability to extend plays and he’ll keep it all the way to the sideline," Bradley said. "We’ve seen touchdown passes from him where you have to look close to see if his foot was on the sideline. I think that’s what’s unique about the Eagles is they use the whole width of the field in their pass game and their run game. They can run inside, they can run outside and with his ability to scramble and keep plays alive, so they’re unique that way."
Offensively the Raiders had a solid game against the Broncos that had no turnovers, a score on the first possession for the first time in 11 games, and a better rushing attack. The offensive line was improved and Alex Leatherwood, who was moved from right tackle to right guard a couple of weeks ago, said it was something that had to be done.
"It was like, improve the overall o-line, you know what I mean," Leatherwood said. "We were kind of having some issues in the run game and stuff like that. So it felt like I would be of more use inside so we did it so we could be better overall as a unit and as an offense. I’ll be like a tight end, I’ll play free safety. It don’t matter. I just want to help in any way I can and work towards being the best at whatever I’m doing."
The Raiders and Eagles kickoff at 1:05 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX5.
