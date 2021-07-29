LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders have completed day two of training camp and the team is already looking forward to their first game in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium.
During the offseason, a lot of players went to watch Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena and were impressed with the passion of local fans.
"There’s definitely a lot of excitement," guard Denzelle Good said. "The O-Line went to a Golden Knights game together and just seeing that energy, seeing how hyped they were just being there to support the local team, I just can’t wait for Allegiant Stadium to open up to the public and hear the crowd."
"We had a number of players that were at the hockey games and had a chance to ring the horns," said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. "They know that this is a town that will get behind them when we win, so they’re excited to have home field advantage with the crowd and the stadium."
At training camp, running backs Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick were not on the field after being placed on the NFL Reserve/Covid-19 list.
"The Covid is obviously still very real and kind of hit us in the face here yesterday," Olson said. "You never want to have players miss but that’s the world we live in right now with Covid and it’s unfortunate for those guys who either got it or when close contact with it. We dealt with it a year ago and we’ll deal with whatever comes to us this year."
According to head coach Jon Gruden, all of the coaching staff and all but four or five players have been vaccinated. That would put the Raiders amongst the highest vaccinated teams in the NFL at around 95 percent.
