LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in the second game under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.
Even with last Sunday's success in Denver, Bisaccia says there are still things for this team to work on.
"We’re still working on our identity in all three phases and trying to find the best pieces that fit regardless of where we are on the field and the field position and the play," Bisaccia said. "So we’re hoping we can get a lot more out of everybody in all three phases."
In terms of identity, Bisaccia defined what he'd like from his team.
"I’d like them to play like they really care about each other," Bisaccia said. "I’d like them to know what to do and know how to do it and I’d like them to play with relentless effort and I’d like them to play together. That’s what they’re working on day in and day out."
The Raiders game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday and will be aired on FOX5.
