LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys Thanksgiving afternoon. That in itself makes this a big game, bit for the team it's more about righting the ship and ending their three game losing streak.
Linebacker Cory Littleton said the team is focused on turning things around.
"Everyone always has some type of emotion in the sense that we’ve been losing," Littleton said. "It don’t feel good. No one likes it. Now our mindset is, what are we going to do to change it?"
Center Andre James says the offensive struggles come back to not being consistent.
"Consistency, that’s the key word," James said. "That’s what this game is all about. We just need to keep going at it. There’s no magic potion or spell that’s going to give you that, just coming together as and offense and a whole unit and just gelling together and keep pushing. That’s what we’re going to continue to do."
Littleton says it's time for the team to step up.
"Just as a competitor you never go into anything with the mindset that you’ll never be able to do something," Littleton said. "We’ve trained and we’ve prepared. Things haven’t been going the way we’ve wanted it to. That’s adversity in the season. It’s something we talk about and preach that we’re never going to back down from it. We’re up for the challenge. We have to start winning."
The Raiders game in Dallas kicks off at 1:30 PT on Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.