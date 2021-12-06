LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders have a lot of things to figure out as they head into the final five games of the regular season.
The team is 6-6 after losing to the Washington Football Team 17-15 on Sunday afternoon.
Once again, the offense got off to a slow start, something that has happened often this season. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said at his Monday news conference that they've got to find an answer.
"I don’t really know if it’s one particular thing," Bisaccia said. "We’ve tried different things in practice to try and get us going a little faster earlier. The Dallas game we came out on the first drive and hit DeSean (Jackson) for the big touchdown. This week the defense started off worse, gave up two explosive plays and the next thing you know we’re down 7-0. So we’re going to look at all of those things again and see what we can do to spruce up practice a little bit or something we can do with the coin toss. I don’t know."
The injuries are starting to pile up as well. Running back Kenyan Drake is out for the season after breaking his ankle. He will have surgery later this week.
Bisaccia also said a long list of players are considered day-to-day as the team gets ready to return to the practice field on Wednesday. The banged up players include Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman, Nick Kwiatkoski, Corey Littleton and Carl Nassib.
Waller missed Sunday's game but Bisaccia hopes there's a chance he could play this week.
"He’s dealing with two things, the knee and the oblique or rib, whatever it is," Bisaccia said. "He got continually better towards the end of the week, that’s why we kept him in the day to day and then visiting with Chris today, our trainer, the same deal. I just saw Waller a little bit and I think hopefully he’ll get going out of the pool in a few days or maybe even tomorrow. I’d like to keep him day to day. He’s earned the right to be day to day and let us know how he feels as we get going through the week."
The Raiders play the Chiefs in Kansas City this Sunday.
