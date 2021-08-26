LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders play their final preseason game Sunday in Santa Clara against the 49ers. With the final cut day down to the NFL limit of 53 players coming on Tuesday, the coaches will be making final evaluations of players for those final few roster spots.
Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley says Sunday's game will also give them a chance to fill out their depth charts, especially in position groups that are a little thin like linebacker where the Raiders have had injuries in the past week to Nicholas Morrow and Javin White.
"Right now we’re trying to create a lot of depth, especially at the linebacker position where you’ve seen guys play a lot of positions," Bradley said. "I give credit to coach Smith, he’s got the philosophy of the more you can do in there and we’ve had to use that. So you get a chance to see a lot of the second and third type guys and see who can help us and how we can create more depth."
On the offensive side of the ball, coordinator Greg Olson said not playing a lot of starters in the preseason games was a conscious decision to not only see guys on the cut line but to make sure the team was as healthy as possible heading into the season opener.
"I just think the risk versus very little reward of seeing a guy in the preseason, and everyone has got a different opinion on that, we just felt we wanted our team to be fresh when we open the season," Olson said. "We’ve felt like we’ve gotten good practices, not only the ones with the Rams but the practices we’ve had out here and just a different philosophy, some people have it, some don’t’ We just want to make sure the team is fresh and healthy when we do start the 17-game season."
Olson said a decision has not been made on whether or not quarterback Marcus Mariota will see snaps on Sunday but added they would have preferred to play him in earlier preseason games if he wasn't dealing with a strained quadriceps muscle. It is likely that once again Nathan Peterman will see most, if not all, of the snaps against San Francisco.
Sunday's game against the 49ers can be seen at 1:00 on FOX5. Our coverage begins with Raiders Pregame Live at 12:30.
