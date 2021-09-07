LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Every year during training camp, NFL teams get bit by the injury bug and the Raiders are no different. This year, the linebacker corps. took a huge hit with injuries to Nic Morrow (ankle) and Javin White (knee).
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock went out a turned a weakness into a strength, trading for Carolina linebacker Denzel Perryman and signing free agent KJ Wright.
"It's football, these guys have been playing football for a long time," explained Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton. "They're great additions to have in our room and honestly they've made themselves comfortable where we feel comfortable with them at the same time and we're all becoming buddies. Excited to have them here."
Wright is a former Super Bowl Champion and 10-year veteran, who played his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks. Littleton says it's only been two days, but it's easy to see why he is so good.
"Smart guy, veteran, you can already feel the leadership coming out of him, just a good dude to have in your room."
Littleton said the competition in the linebacker room is only making him and his teammates hungrier for that opening kickoff at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night.
"Most definitely we're all excited to play football, that's what we do. Any time we get an opportunity to show what we can do, we're all for it."
