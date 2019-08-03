LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Raiders player and legend to the team Cliff Branch died on Saturday at age 71.
Branch played with the Raiders for his entire career, from 1972 to 1985. He was on all three Raiders Super Bowl champion teams in 1976, 1980 and 1983.
Known for his speed and ability to make big plays, Branch was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.
In a tweet, Raiders owner Mark Davis said, "Cliff was my best friend. I will miss him dearly."
Branch turned 71 on Thursday.
Branch was considered the greatest Raiders player not in the Hall of Fame. He was an active ambassador for Raider Nation, making several trips to Las Vegas in the last few years on behalf of the organization.
In an official statement, the Raiders acknowledged his lasting impact on multiple generations of football fans and the community:
Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans. His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever. Cliff’s on-field accomplishments are well documented and undeniably Hall of Fame worthy, but his friendship and smile are what the Raider Nation will always cherish.
