LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders know the biggest key to beating the Bengals in Cincinnati on Saturday is try and slow down Joe Burrow and the high powered Bengals offense.
Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley says Burrow's skill set really shows up on tape.
"He’s pretty steady," Bradley said. "He doesn’t get affected too often. He’s highly competitive so he’ll extend plays. He has a great feel for the rush and keeps his eyes downfield. His quarterback rating is 108 for the season and for the number of years he’s been in the league, that’s unheard of. He’s just extremely talented, extremely poised, and has tremendous faith in his skill players."
Burrow also has a strong supporting cast of offensive weapons including talented wide receivers and a top tier running back in Joe Mixon who torched the Raiders in their week 11 match-up at Allegiant Stadium.
"They are playing at a high level, scoring a lot of points and putting up a lot of yards offensively," Bradley said. "They still have the run game that keeps you on edge. We’ve got a lot of respect for the running backs, Mixon is a very talented back. You couple that with the skill that they have and the quarterback they have and that’s the reason they score so many points."
Neither team has a lot of playoff experience. One Raider who has been in the post season before is cornerback Casey Hayward. But Hayward says there's no need to impart any wisdom on his teammates about a playoff game being different.
"I think we’ve been in the playoff mode for the last four weeks, needing a win to get in so we’ve had that playoff mentality," Hayward said. "We just have to have the same mentality. We have to win these games. You’re one and done now so that’s what it is."
Kickoff for the Raiders and Bengals in Cincinnati is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.