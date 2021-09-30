LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time since the Raider's week one win against Baltimore, running back Josh Jacobs was on the field. Jacobs was at practice as a limited participant while trying to come back from an ankle injury.
Jacobs was joined on the field by fellow running back Jalen Richard who has been on injured reserve since training camp. Head Coach Jon Gruden says it's nice to get some of the injured players back but wouldn't commit to Jacobs being available to play on Monday.
"We had some guys back at practice and we’ll see," Gruden said. "We’ll have to see how it goes in the next few days. I would say it’s really questionable, his status right now but it’s good to have everybody back at practice."
The Raiders travel to Los Angeles to meet the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
