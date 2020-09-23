LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While fans are not permitted inside Allegiant Stadium this season due to the pandemic, the Raiders are getting creative to offer season ticket holders a way to still watch the game at the stadium.
The team announced Tuesday that it would offer season ticket holders a chance to participate in tailgate watch parties outside of the stadium.
As part of the tailgate events, fans will watch the game on a large LED screen and a stage will be constructed to host Raiders special appearances and performances. Each vehicle is allowed to bring up to five guests.
The tailgate packages begin starting with Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
In an email sent to season ticket holders, the team shared details of two packages available for purchase:
Tailgate Ticket: $400
Ticket includes access for (1) vehicle with a maximum of (5) guests. Guests will have access to two parking spaces so that one is dedicated to tailgate space, while the other allows for maintaining social distance with vehicles alternating. The location will be equipped with a large LED screen for game viewing as well as a main stage with Raiders special appearances and performances. A signature food & beverage package is also included.
VIP Ticket: $500
Ticket includes the items listed above in the Tailgate Ticket Package but will guarantee a front row seat to the action with premier viewing of the large LED screen and main stage! Ticket includes access for (1) vehicle with a maximum of (5) guests. A signature food & beverage package is also included.
The team noted that guests may bring additional food and beverages, including alcohol, as liquor will not be available for purchase at Allegiant Stadium.
The email also noted that masks must be worn while on Allegiant Stadium property. Face coverings may only be removed while actively consuming food or beverage within the designated tailgating space, the letter stated.
In addition, the team said that all guests will be required to pass a health questionnaire and temperature screening upon entering the Las Vegas Raiders Tailgate Zone area. All guests must remain socially distanced from other tailgate spaces.
