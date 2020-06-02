LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL told all 32 teams that training camp in 2020 must be held at each team's home facility.
According to a statement by the Las Vegas Raiders, the team will take necessary steps to begin training camp at the Raiders' Henderson headquarters.
The Raiders thanked the City of Napa and the Napa Marriott for their continued hospitality spanning nearly 24 years.
Raider Nation will evaluate the possibility of other training camp locations in the future.
Raiders football kicks off in 2020 with a preseason road game in Seattle. The first home game of the preseason will be against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, August 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.