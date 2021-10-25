LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fresh off a 33-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Raiders head into their bye with a 5-2 record and are alone atop the AFC West standings.
Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is giving the players the entire week off.
"I think the message for the players for the bye week is to get rest, be smart, and run," Bisaccia said. "I think what they do when they’re alone will show up the most when we all come back together. They understand the schedule when they come back next Monday and when they start practice again next Wednesday, so we’ll see how it works for us. But we feel like we have a schedule in place that can be advantageous to us."
During his Monday news conference, Bisaccia was asked if he's having fun yet.
"Me personally, I’m having the time of my life," Bisaccia said.
"I’ve told those guys time and time again I have 3 priorities in my life, my wife, my kids, and the players. It was the same thing when I was just doing special teams and it hasn’t changed here. We try to end the meetings the night before the games by saying you’ve got to try and have more fun than you’ve ever had before and sometimes the only way to have fun in this league is to win games."
When the Raiders come back for practice, they'll be preparing for the next game against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands on Nov. 7.
