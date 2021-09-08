FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock stands on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. The Raiders spent the start of free agency dismantling their expensive offensive line, trading away three highly paid starters for mid-round picks. While most outsiders viewed the moves to deal Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Trent Brown as a setback for the Raiders, Mayock sees opportunity ahead for line coach Tom Cable to build around young players like Kolton Miller and Andre James. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)