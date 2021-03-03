LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock met with the media on Wednesday to talk about the organization heading into the upcoming free agency period.
The NFL calendar begins on March 17, including free agency, and Mayock said he expects the team to be busy.
"I think we’re going to be active, the question is at what level," Mayock said. "We’ve been active on day one and day two in the past couple of years. I think there’s going to be a lot of depth in the free agency market this particular year. I think there will be veterans on the market and I think it’s incumbent upon us to be patient."
Multiple outlets are reporting that the Raiders are releasing veteran guard Gabe Jackson, which frees up $9.6 million in salary cap space. Mayock would not confirm or deny the reports.
Tackle Trent Brown has also been the focus of a lot of speculation on whether or not he'll return with the Raiders. Mayock said "the jury is still out" on Brown, but also talked about the upside to having him back.
"Trent’s whole thing is when he’s healthy, in shape and ready to go, he’s as dominant as any tackle in football," Mayock said. "He proved that early in the 2019 season. Since then it’s been kind of a roller coaster."
Mayock wouldn't address the Russell Wilson situation directly, saying he won't comment on players from other teams. Wilson's agent, while not demanding a trade, said last week that the Seahawks star quarterback would accept a trade to the Cowboys, Bears, Saints or Raiders. Mayock reiterated the confidence he and head coach Jon Gruden has in Derek Carr.
"I think Jon and I would stand shoulder to shoulder and pound the table for Derek Carr," Mayock said. "I think Derek Carr had his best year yet under Jon Gruden. I think he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and we couldn’t be happier with him."
The Raiders announced one move on Wednesday, signing long snapper Trent Sieg to a three year contract.
