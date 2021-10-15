LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It has been a week filled with different emotions for the Raiders after head coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night. The players and coaches are trying to focus on football as they put in the final preparations for Sunday's game in Denver against the Broncos.
Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said he likes what he's seen from his team this week.
"We’ve gone through the meetings to some degree as usual, preparation and now we’ll see what the presentation of the preparation looks like," Bisaccia said. "But I think it’s been a good week as far as football goes."
Bisaccia says he wants the team to play with emotion, but not go overboard so that they burn out.
"We’ve talked about that, we’ve talked about it to the team," Bisaccia said. "I just think we’re going to do the best we can to keep our Raider poise in check. Again, we don’t want to lose the emotional part, the zeal part of how we’re trying to play but we also have to do it in the framework of playing football in the National Football League."
Other than the fact that he will be navigating the overall ship and offensive coordinator Greg Olson will take over play calling duties that Gruden had always done, Bisaccia said game day will be standard operating procedure for him, Olson and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
"Gus has the keys on defense, Oly has the keys on offense and I’m still taking care of the special teams with Byron’s help," Bisaccia said. "So we’re going to drive to work all week in three different cars and we’re going to go to the game in one bus."
The Raiders and Broncos both have 3-2 records. Kickoff in Denver is scheduled for 1:25 PT on Sunday.
