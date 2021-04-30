LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The used all three picks in the second day of the NFL Draft on defensive players to help turn around a weak spot on the team.
In the second round, the Raiders made a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to move up five spots and took TCU safety Trevon Moehrig. In return, the Raiders gave the 49ers their picks in the second round and fourth round while also getting San Francisco's seventh round selection.
Moehrig will jump right in and start in a defensive backfield that was looking for someone to play the "centerfield" position. Moehrig said he is ready to make his mark.
"I’m really confident coming in and taking that leadership role, commanding the defense, taking the reigns and just leading," Moehrig said. "I’m super comfortable with that, confident with it and I’m just excited to get started."
In the third round, the Raiders had back to back picks and selected edge rusher Malcolm Koonce out of Buffalo and linebacker/defensive back Divine Deablo from Virginia Tech.
Deablo will likely play at linebacker for the Raiders while Koonce gives them some speed at defensive end to rush the quarterback, describing himself in a way Raider Nation will love.
"Just a dude that straps on his helmet and just goes forward and bullies anybody in his way," Koonce said.
General Manager Mike Mayock was brutally honest in his media session Friday night, saying the Raiders are not a very good defensive team. He thinks they're better after day two of the draft.
"Let’s face it, we haven’t rushed the quarterback, we haven’t turned the football over," Mayock said. "Those are two things that if you want to be a good defense you have to do. We have not done it and we think these three guys can help us do it."
On Saturday the NFL Draft will wrap up with rounds four through seven. Heading into the final day, the Raiders have four picks, two in the fifth round, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
