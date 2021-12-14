LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There weren't many positives to come out of the Raiders blowout loss in Kansas City on Sunday. The players say they've already put it behind them and are moving on to Cleveland.
"It doesn’t matter if we win by a whole bunch of points or lose by a whole bunch of points, you win by a close game, you lose by a close game," quarterback Derek Carr said. "You always move on to the next game. I know that’s hard for people to comprehend but that’s why we do what we do. That’s why we’re in the position we are in because we have to compartmentalize a win or a loss, flush it, and move on to the next thing."
Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson agreed it's important that the team move on quickly to get ready for the next game.
"It’s one where you’ve got to because Cleveland doesn’t care what happened last week," Jefferson said. "You dwell on it for 24 hours, I’ve always been that way, and the great thing about this game is you get another opportunity the next week. Good for us that it’s a short week and we get to play on Saturday. So, the next few days we’re right back out there. I hope a lot just took this and flushed it or just take what you can and learn from it. But you’ve got to move on."
The Raiders have a short week to prepare for the Browns as they have to travel to Cleveland and play on Saturday afternoon. Despite losing five of their last six games, the Raiders are only one game out of a playoff spot for the AFC Wild Card.
