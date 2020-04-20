LAS VEGAS - Thousands of Raiders fans were planning to be in Las Vegas this week for the NFL Draft. All public NFL Draft festivities in Las Vegas were cancelled due to COVID-19. Although the NFL Draft will be virtual for the first time ever this year, that won't be stopping Raider Nation from being together virtually for three incredible days this week.
The virtual NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 23rd at 5:00 P.T and will finish on Saturday April 25th. FOX5 spoke to Silver and Black UK to find out just how big the NFL Draft is celebrated internationally. For those Raiders fans with travel plans on hold, it just means they're even more anxious and excited to throw an even bigger party at Allegiant Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.