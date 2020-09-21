LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders fans showed up hours before kick-off to claim a spot at their favorite bar on the same day bar tops were allowed to reopen in Clark County.
“You see the Thunderbirds fly over and then you come to a packed bar like this and the energy is just exactly what the city is all about right now,” said Raider fan Nicole Becker.
In preparation for the Raiders first home game in Las Vegas, management at the Tailgater ordered extra inventory to ensure the packed house would not run out of food or alcohol.
Like all bars in Clark County, The Tailgater is under restrictions to maintain no more than 50% capacity.
No more than 85 people were allowed inside at one time and the 85th person walked in before the game even started.
“Oh, it’s amazing. Our first home game and we’re really excited. This is what it’s all about, we finally have a home team,” said The Tailgater co-owner Freddie Maatouk.
When Maatouk and his partners were looking to open a bar in 2017 they decided to open the Tailgater within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium with the hope it would become a fan favorite.
“It was important to be close to the stadium. It’s an amazing opportunity. We called it The Tailgater. I think the name says it all,” said Maatouk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.