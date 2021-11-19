LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders and this Sunday's opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of similarities. Both are 5-4, both are in the midst of a two game losing streak and both trying to get a critical win in terms of the playoff picture.
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Friday that his team isn't looking at the big picture, just focusing on Sunday.
"I feel like our team feels like they’re in good position," Bisaccia said. "I feel like they think they’ve got to go out and perform well and have a chance to win this particular game. I’ve alluded to it before that we’re trying to work in five day increments with our preparation and hopefully the presentation can always get a little bit better. Try to improve everyday in what we’re trying to do and see how the outcome is so we’re looking forward to having a chance to play again."
Bisaccia said the Bengals pose challenges in all three phases, but that quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense have to be top of mind.
"On offense, they’re really playing well running the football," Bisaccia said. "They’re chewing up the clock and playing physical up front on the offensive line. Then, what Joe Burrow has been able to do with play action and with their young receiver and the way in which they’re playing on the outside presents big problems to us."
The Raiders and Bengals are scheduled to kick off at 1:05 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
