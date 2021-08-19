THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders finished up their two days of joint practices with the Rams on Thursday and head coach Jon Gruden thought the team did what they set out to do.
"I thought we did a great job looking at some different players in some different situations, different defenses and different offenses," Gruden said. "We had some guys get some excellent experience against a very good football team. It’s all about experience and it’s all about improving and I think we accomplished those two things."
The players came away energized with a solid performance on both sides of the ball and the fact that they were able to hit some guys from another team.
"We came out there and got a little physical," running back Josh Jacobs said. "It made it fun for me. It felt like a game. It really brought the juice and energy to practice that we needed."
The final day of practice was cut short early after a fight brought both teams together. This comes after several skirmishes during Wednesday's practice. Gruden was not pleased with the extracurricular activity.
"I have no idea what that was but that’s enough of that crap," Gruden said. "It’s not good for football. It’s not good for anything. They know better. Everyone knows better. It wasn’t everybody fighting. It will be on TV, everybody is screaming and yelling. It was two guys in a special teams period and then there were guys trash talking and it escalated. It’s just sickening really. It’s just stupidity. I’m done with that. It’s just child’s play to me."
The question is, will the fighting and trash talking carry over to Saturday's preseason game between the Raiders and Rams at SoFi Stadium? Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen exclusively in Southern Nevada on FOX5 with Raiders Pregame Live airing at 6:30 p.m.
