LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL announced on Monday that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is one of three nominees for the weekly FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award.
Carr completed 28 of 37 passes (75.7%) for 382 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the Raiders first road win of the season.
The other nominees include Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady who completed 24 of 36 attempts (66.7%) for 276 yards and five touchdowns for a 129.2 passer rating in the Buccaneers’ Week 2 victory over Atlanta. The other being Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 29 for 36 passes (80.6%) for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 117.6 passer rating in the Cardinals’ Week 2 win over Minnesota.
FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.
Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.