LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will be short a player on defense as they prepare to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
According to an NFL spokesperson, Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The NFL released the following statement on McCoy's suspension.
Gerald McCoy of the Las Vegas Raiders has been suspended without pay for the team’s next six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He will begin serving the suspension immediately while on the team’s reserve/injured list.
The Raiders are 3-0 and are tied for first place in the AFC West division with Denver Broncos heading into their week four matchup with the Chargers.
