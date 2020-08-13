LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Many of the defensive players for the Las Vegas Raiders, are new faces to the franchise. Looking back just two-years ago the majority of the 2018 defensive roster is completely gone.
"I'm really excited about the new group. I look back to 2018 [when] we opened up against the Rams on Monday Night Football and not one of the starters [in that starting line up] is with us anymore," shared defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.
With no preseason games to buffer the season this year, as the team inches closer to the September 13 start date, defense will need to show much improvement.
Starting with safety, Jonathan Abram who has made a full recovery after sitting out the majority of his rookie season. "He's come back in tremendous shape," stated Guenther.
The good news is that the defensive roster is youthful, and has adjusted to the playbook well.
"We rebuilt the engine here with some new young talent. I'm very excited with where they are at [in] picking up the scheme [and] techniques of everything we're doing," said Guenther.
Safety, Damarious Randall is comfortable being moved around on defense to advance game day outcomes. "His defense needed that guy in the middle of the field that can roam from sideline to sideline making plays. I feel I can bring that to this defense."
In time the Raiders may show defensively they have the core foundational pieces together to advance throughout the season and into the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.