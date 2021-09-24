LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders final injury report of the week was released Friday afternoon and, once again, they will be without some key players.
Running back Josh Jacobs is listed as doubtful to play for the second game in a row as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. If Jacobs is sidelined, Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber will carry the load.
Head coach Jon Gruden says that even without Jacobs, he's looking for more production from his run game.
"We’ve got to get them some better looks in the running game," Gruden said. "We misfired on some assignments. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to run the ball better collectively. It’s not just the back and his statistical data. We’ve got bock better, we’ve got to call better plays, we’ve got to execute better. Running the ball these first couple of weeks has obviously not been good enough."
Guard Richie Incognito will miss his third straight game to start the season. Gruden says Incognito is making progress, just not enough to get on the field.
"I don’t think we’re being cautious and I don’t think it’s a setback," Gruden said. "It’s just a calf strain that is taking time."
On the defensive side of the ball, safeties Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer have both been ruled out. Leavitt has a concussion and Teamer has an ankle injury. Gruden says it's time for everyone to step up.
"We all have to do better," Gruden said. "We’ve got to coach better. We’ve all got to play better. Miami is going to force us to do that if we want to win this game."
At halftime, the Raiders will honor Tom Flores for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and present him with his Hall of Fame ring. Flores' grandson, who is a Broadway performer, will sing the National Anthem.
